Man arrested over seditious TikTok video against King and rulers

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a man to assist investigations into a TikTok video containing seditious elements and insults against the King and other rulers.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar confirmed the arrest occurred yesterday regarding the video uploaded by the account @muhammad.bin.abdu969.

The 41-year-old suspect has prior criminal records involving three criminal cases and one drug-related offence.

Authorities are investigating the case under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 504 of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Kumar stated that police will not compromise with anyone misusing social media to spread seditious statements or insults that could disrupt public order and national security.

He advised the public to use social media responsibly and always respect the laws. – Bernama