Man arrested over toddler’s death from dog bite in Sungai Buloh

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested the uncle of a one-year-and-seven-month-old boy who died after being bitten by a dog in Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Buloh. The 19-year-old suspect, an Orang Asli from the Temuan tribe, was detained under Section 31(1)(a) of the Children Act 2001.

Sungai Buloh district police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor confirmed the arrest and stated that the autopsy revealed the cause of death as a neck injury from a vicious dog attack. “The results of the autopsy conducted by doctors at the Forensic Department of Sungai Buloh Hospital found that the cause of death was a ‘neck injury due to canine mauling’,“ he said.

The incident was reported yesterday after the child was brought unconscious to the hospital by his parents. Despite CPR efforts, the boy was pronounced dead at 9.14 am. Authorities urge the public to avoid speculation and provide any relevant information to the Sungai Buloh Police Station Hotline at 03-61561222 or the investigating officer, Insp Mohamad Aizad Abd Azik, at 0134861194. - Bernama