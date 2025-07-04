MELAKA: A squabble between two neighbours ended with one man been arrested for allegedly hitting a retiree next door with an iron rod following a bitter argument on Thursday morning (April 3).

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the 40-year-old suspect was arrested on the day of the incident at about 1 pm after the victim, who is also a 65-year-old male retiree, lodged a report at the Kandang police station.

“On that day at about 8.30 am while the pensioner was out jogging, the suspect provoked him by throwing firecrackers towards his house. However, the victim ignored it and continued with his run.

“Later, the complainant confronted the suspect, leading to a verbal altercation and both parties spitting at each other’s faces,“ he said in a statement today.

Christopher further explained that the suspect scolded his neighbour and took an iron rod to strike at him. The retiree tried to dodge but was hit on his left knee, resulting in pain and swelling.

A scuffle ensued between the victim and the suspect who then left the scene.

“The incident is believed to stem from an old grudge between the suspect who once reprimanded the retiree for noisy karaoke singing which annoyed his family.

“Since then, both parties have not spoken to each other,“ he said.

The suspect was remanded for three days from April 3-7, with a second remand starting from April 8-10 for investigation under Section 324 of the Penal Code for intentionally causing hurt with a weapon.