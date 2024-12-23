PETALING JAYA: A land guide drove recklessly and crashed into several vehicles to avoid police arrest in Kelantan on Sunday (Dec 22).

He was allegedly transporting illegal immigrants in Kampung Bechah Temalang at 740pm.

The suspect managed to flee in the night and abandoned his Perodua Alza multipurpose vehicle (MPV), which allegedly carried 10 Myanmar nationals.

Tumpat district police chief ACP Mohd Khairi Shafie said police inspections on the vehicle found one female child, two women and seven men, according to Sinar Harian.

The suspect’s vehicle was detected by a patrol unit during their rounds on Jalan Terbak.

“We tried to stop and give a warning to halt using the siren and loudspeaker through the patrol car, but it was ignored,” Khairi was quoted as saying.

He also said the suspect refused to stop and sped away while driving in a dangerous manner toward other users heading to Jalan Wakaf Bharu.

Khairi added that the patrol car immediately tailed the suspect at a safe distance and contacted Gerakan Tumpat for assistance from the Motorcycle Patrol Unit (URB) and the crime prevention patrol from the Wakaf Bharu police station.

By the time the police arrived at Jalan Kampung Bechah Temalang, they found that the suspect had collided with several vehicles before skidding off.

“The man involved ran away while all the illegal immigrants were arrested.

“Inspections on the vehicle found the registration number was false and all those arrested were brought into the Tumpat district police headquarters (IPD) for further investigation,” he was also quoted as saying.

The case is being investigated under Section 279 of the Penal Code Section 55E and 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act.