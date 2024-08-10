Man charged with cheating in non-existent investment schemes

KUALA LUMPUR: A part-time temple worker pleaded not guilty in separate Sessions Courts here today to two counts of offering non-existent investments to two women and a man between May and June.

See Pep Hoor, 66, was charged with defrauding financial consultant Kok Poh Wan, 54, by offering a non-existent investment scheme, resulting in the victim handing over RM215,075 to him.

The offence was allegedly committed at a temple in Jalan Ipoh, Sentul here, between May 16 and June 13.

The charge, framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and whipping and a fine upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor R. Harvind proposed bail of RM20,000 with one surety, but the accused’s lawyer CY Yong requested a lower amount, stating that his client had to provide for his family and his 90-year-old mother.

Judge Azrul Darus allowed the accused bail of RM15,000 with one surety and fixed Nov 12 for mention.

In separate proceedings, See pleaded not guilty to deceiving Tan Eng Khoon, 81, and his wife Phua Siew Lan, 72, into handing over RM161,500 to him for a similar purpose.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at the Segambut Branch of Alliance Bank in Sentul on May 27 and 31.

Judge Hamidah Mohamed Deril set bail at RM7,000 with one surety and fixed Nov 12 for the next mention of the case