Train derailment in Germany leaves 3 dead, dozens injured

RIEDLINGEN: Three people were killed and multiple others injured after a regional passenger train derailed in southwestern Germany on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred around 6:10 pm near the town of Riedlingen in Baden-Wuerttemberg state.

Initial reports from police indicated four fatalities, but authorities later corrected the number to three.

The exact count of injured passengers remains unclear, though emergency responders cited by German tabloid Bild estimated around 50 people were hurt.

Deutsche Bahn, Germany’s national rail operator, confirmed the derailment involved two carriages.

“The cause is still unknown,“ the company stated. Rail traffic was suspended along a 40-kilometre stretch as investigators examined the scene.

Local media suggested severe storms in the region may have triggered a landslide, leading to the derailment. The train was en route from Sigmaringen to Ulm when it overturned in a forested area.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed condolences on social media, stating he was coordinating with ministers to support rescue efforts.

Footage from the site showed overturned carriages as emergency teams worked to assist passengers.

Helicopters airlifted the injured to nearby hospitals.

Germany’s rail network has faced criticism for aging infrastructure, with frequent delays and technical issues.

The government has pledged significant investments to modernize the system.

This marks the second major derailment in recent years, following a 2022 incident in Bavaria that killed four.

The deadliest rail disaster in German history occurred in 1998, when a high-speed train crash in Eschede claimed 101 lives. - Reuters