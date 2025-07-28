US and EU agree on 15% tariff deal to prevent trade war

TURNBERRY: The United States and the European Union have reached a trade agreement imposing a 15% tariff on most EU goods, averting a potential trade war between the two economic powerhouses.

The deal, announced by US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, includes $600 billion in EU investments in the US and increased purchases of American energy and military equipment.

Trump hailed the agreement as “the biggest deal ever made,“ while von der Leyen described it as a stabilizing force for global trade.

The 15% tariff is significantly lower than the threatened 30% rate, offering relief to European exporters.

However, US steel and aluminium tariffs remain at 50%, though discussions on reducing them are ongoing.

The deal mirrors a recent US-Japan trade agreement but leaves some details unresolved, including tariffs on spirits.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed the agreement, noting it prevents severe economic disruption for Germany’s auto industry.

However, critics argue the deal favors the US, with EU investments potentially coming at the bloc’s expense.

The euro strengthened slightly following the announcement, reflecting market optimism.

The agreement covers key sectors like automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors, though specifics on certain products remain under negotiation.

Trump emphasized the deal’s benefits for US industries, while von der Leyen highlighted its role in ensuring predictability in transatlantic trade.

The agreement marks a significant step in Trump’s broader trade strategy, though challenges remain in finalizing details. - AFP