PETALING JAYA: A plantation worker has been charged in the magistrates’ court for murdering a mother of three, whom he is accused of setting on fire with petrol in Kampung Baru, Sri Gading, Johor last week.

According to New Straits Times, Muhammad Firdaus Baktehir, 29, appeared before magistrate Arun Noval Dass, nodding as the charge was read.

Since the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court, no plea was recorded.

He is accused of causing the death of 31-year-old Syarah Nurul Masturah Abdullah at 5pm on March 8.

If convicted under Section 302 of the Penal Code, he faces the death penalty or a prison term of up to 40 years, with at least 12 strokes of the cane if the death sentence is not imposed.

Deputy public prosecutor Sharifah Natasha Syed Ahmad prosecuted, while Firdaus had no legal representation.

The court scheduled April 24 for case mention, pending the forensic report.

The accused arrived at court under police escort at 8.30am, limping due to burn injuries on his thighs.

Investigations indicate that the incident occurred when the accused allegedly poured petrol on Syarah and set her on fire with a lighter.

Firefighters arrived in response to an emergency call about a house fire and discovered both the victim and the accused with burn injuries.

The victim suffered burns on 74 per cent of her body, while the accused sustained 13.5 per cent burns and received treatment at Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital.

She succumbed to her injuries at 9.54pm the following day.