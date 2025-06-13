Man charged with trafficking 365kg of syabu

KANGAR: A 40-year-old man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking 365 kilogrammes of syabu (methamphetamine).

However, no plea was recorded from the accused, Mohd Mudzakkir Zainal Abidin, when the charge was read to him before Magistrate Nurshahida Abdul Rahim.

According to the charge, Mohd Mudzakkir, a machinery driver, and another individual, who is still at large, are accused of trafficking the dangerous drug at a house in Kampung Belat Batu, Beseri, near Padang Besar, at around 8.45 pm on May 31.

He was charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same law and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code. The offence carries the mandatory death penalty or life imprisonment, and if not sentenced to death, a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane.

The court did not grant bail to the accused, as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court. The mention date was set for Sept 22, pending the completion of the chemistry report.

Deputy public prosecutor Tengku Ruqayyah Tengku Shahrom appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.