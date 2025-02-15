Man drowns after boat overturns during fishing trip

JASIN: The 21-year-old man who went missing after the boat he was sailing in during a family fishing trip overturned on the river in Kampung Lancang, Merlimau this morning, was found drowned four hours later after a search operation.

According to Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Mohd Farid Abu Bakar, the body of Nur Fitri Abdul Razak, was discovered at 2.21 pm, approximately 50 meters from the spot where he was last seen.

“The current was strong and the victim was found entangled in roots or vines at the riverbed. His body was brought to the surface at 2.40 pm, about 20 minutes after being located before being taken to Hospital Jasin,” he told reporters at the scene.

He said the victim’s brother, Abdul Razak Abdullah, 42, his wife, Azizah Hussain, 35, and their 10-year-old son, Muhammad Nor Abdul Razak, were rescued.

A total of 22 members from the Merlimau and Jasin Bistari fire and rescue stations, with assistance from the police, the Health Ministry, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force and the Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department, were involved in the search and rescue operation, he added.