Ministry ensures funding for Malaysian Media Council soon - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The Communications Ministry is working to secure funding for the Malaysian Media Council (MMC) as soon as possible, according to Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

A follow-up meeting with the 12-member founding board will be held to discuss council-related matters.

Fahmi confirmed that an initial online meeting had taken place, with plans for an in-person session soon.

“As some representatives are outside the Klang Valley, we will arrange a suitable time for all to attend,“ he said during a press conference.

The MMC founding board includes four representatives each from media companies, associations, practitioners, and non-media members.

The council aims to strengthen media governance and professionalism in Malaysia.

Separately, Fahmi said the Cabinet was briefed on Op Kesan 4.0, an enforcement operation by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) to prevent profiteering following the revised Sales and Service Tax (SST) implementation.

He urged the public to report unreasonable price hikes, assuring that KPDN would act swiftly.

On public health concerns, Fahmi noted that the Health Ministry (MOH) has been instructed to monitor the ongoing Southwest Monsoon, which brings extreme heat until September.

The public is advised to heed MetMalaysia’s weather warnings and MOH’s health advisories.