Man-eater captured in Jeli after after two vicious attacks

IPOH: A tiger suspected of mauling two victims to death in Bersia, Gerik and Batu Melintang Jeli, Kelantan was successfully captured by the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) today.

Perak Perhilitan director Yusoff Shariff confirmed the capture of the man-eater that entered the trap installed by Perhilitan.

“Yes, it was caught near Jeli. Kelantan Perhilitan will provide more information regarding this capture,” he said when contacted today.

Yesterday, Yusoff said his department was working with Kelantan Perhilitan to catch a tiger suspected of mauling two victims to death on the Jalan Raya Timur Barat (JRTB) Gerik-Jeli earlier this week.

In the first attack on Tuesday (Oct 15), a local man, Adnan Ismail, 54, was killed by a tiger while going to an outdoor toilet in a forest area at KM79.2 JRTB Gerik-Jeli in Bersia. His mauled body was found about 100 metres away from the workers’ quarters.

Then, on Oct 17, media reported that a Myanmar man was killed, with his left thigh severed, believed to have been attacked by the same tiger the night before behind a house on a chilli farm at Batu 18, JRTB Gerik-Jeli near Batu Melintang in Jeli. His lifeless body was found 300 metres away.

Today, photos and videos of the tiger’s capture, a critically endangered species in Malaysia, went viral on social media.