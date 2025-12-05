Police investigate alleged assault of skinhead band vocalist

JOHOR BAHRU: Police are investigating allegations that the vocalist of a skinhead band was assaulted by a group of individuals at a shopping mall here two days ago.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief, ACP Raub Selamat, said the investigation was initiated following the circulation of a video on social media showing the alleged incident.

However, he said no formal report has been received from any party, including the victim or witnesses, so far.

“We urge members of the public to come forward and lodge a report to assist with the investigation,“ he said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

Earlier, several video clips showing the altercation were shared on Facebook, believed to have been posted by the skinhead band.

The accompanying post, which included several photos of the victim’s injuries, claimed that the vocalist was attacked and beaten by a group of men.