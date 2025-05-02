Man falls from 7th floor of Penang mall into CNY display

PETALING JAYA: A man fell from the seventh floor of a shopping mall in Penang earlier today at 1.45pm.

The Star reported that the individual who fell into the mall’s Chinese New Year decorations at the atrium was rushed to the hospital for further treatment, quoting the mall’s spokesman.

“Investigations are ongoing, and we are fully cooperating with the authorities,“ the spokesman was quoted as saying.

A Facebook post of the incident attached images showing a Chinese New Year display caving in where the man fell into.

A netizen alleged in the comments section that he saw a young man “slumped on the floor”, spitting out blood following the fall.