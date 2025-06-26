Man fatally stabbed by housemate in Sungai Buloh after argument

KUALA LUMPUR: A 33-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the chest following an alleged argument with his housemate in Kampung Kubu Gajah, Sungai Pelong, Sungai Buloh last night.

Sungai Buloh police chief Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor confirmed that authorities received an emergency call at 11.26 pm. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a stab wound on the left side of his chest. Paramedics from Sungai Buloh Hospital pronounced him dead at the scene.

The 40-year-old housemate has been remanded for six days to assist in investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. Police also seized the knife believed to be the murder weapon.

The victim’s body has been sent to Sungai Buloh Hospital for a post-mortem. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Sungai Pelong Police Station at 03-6038 3322 or Insp Nurnazihah Norzilan at 011-11499008.