Trump admin defends Iran strikes success amid media criticism

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration has strongly defended the success of recent US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites while launching sharp criticism against media outlets for their coverage of an intelligence assessment that cast doubt on the operation’s effectiveness.

Last weekend, American B-2 bombers targeted two Iranian nuclear facilities with GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs, while a guided missile submarine struck a third site with Tomahawk cruise missiles. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the operation as decisive, stating, “President Donald Trump created the conditions to end the war, decimating—obliterating, destroying Iran’s nuclear capabilities.”

Despite claims of success, US media reported a preliminary intelligence assessment suggesting the strikes only delayed Iran’s nuclear program by months. Hegseth dismissed the reports, accusing outlets like CNN, MSNBC, and the New York Times of biased coverage. “Someone leaked this to muddy the waters and undermine this historic strike,“ he said.

President Trump echoed these sentiments, calling the strikes a “spectacular military success” and accusing Democrats of leaking the intelligence report for political reasons. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also attacked CNN reporter Natasha Bertrand, alleging she was used to spread “false narratives.” CNN defended Bertrand, standing by her reporting.

Hegseth refrained from confirming whether enriched uranium and centrifuges were fully destroyed but cited intelligence officials who claimed the facilities were rendered inoperable. “If you want to know what’s going on at Fordo, get a big shovel—no one’s under there now,“ he said.

The operation followed weeks of failed diplomatic efforts to replace the 2018 nuclear deal Trump abandoned. The strikes involved over 125 US aircraft, including stealth bombers and a guided missile submarine.