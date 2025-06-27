Iran assesses serious damage to nuclear sites

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi revealed on Thursday that the recent 12-day conflict with Israel inflicted “serious” damage on the country’s nuclear sites. Authorities have begun evaluating the full extent of the destruction as diplomatic efforts to seek reparations gain momentum.

“A detailed assessment of the damage is being carried out by experts from the Atomic Energy Organization (of Iran),“ Araghchi stated during an interview with state television. He emphasised the urgency of addressing the issue, noting, “Now, the discussion of demanding damages and the necessity of providing them has been placed as one of the important issues on the country’s diplomatic agenda.”

The minister further clarified that the extent of the destruction requires thorough analysis, adding, “These damages are serious, and expert studies and political decision-making are underway at the same time.” The remarks come amid claims by former U.S. President Donald Trump that American airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities in support of Israel had “obliterated” key installations.