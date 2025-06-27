Inter Milan and Monterrey advance to Club World Cup last 16

INTER MILAN and Monterrey booked their places in the Club World Cup last 16 with crucial victories on Wednesday. Inter overcame a feisty River Plate side 2-0, while Monterrey dominated Urawa Red Diamonds 4-0. Borussia Dortmund also progressed after a 1-0 win over Ulsan HD, securing top spot in Group F.

Inter Milan faced a tough challenge against River Plate, who played with nine men after Lucas Martinez and Gonzalo Montiel were sent off. Francesco Esposito opened the scoring with his first goal for Inter, and Alessandro Bastoni sealed the win late on. “We raised our intensity in the second half,“ said Inter coach Christian Chivu. “We have players who can handle such games.”

Monterrey cruised past Urawa Red Diamonds with a commanding performance. Nelson Deossa, German Berterame, and Jesus Corona all found the net in a dominant first-half display. “We gave everything from the first match,“ said Berterame. Monterrey will now face Dortmund in Atlanta next Tuesday.

Dortmund secured their place as Group F winners with a narrow 1-0 victory over Ulsan HD, courtesy of Daniel Svensson’s first-half strike. Coach Niko Kovac praised his team’s resilience in sweltering conditions. “The heat was extreme, but the players handled it well,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Fluminense advanced despite a goalless draw against Mamelodi Sundowns, ensuring all four Brazilian teams reached the knockout stage. Sundowns’ exit marked the end of African participation in the tournament.

The competition continues on Thursday with Manchester City taking on Juventus and Real Madrid facing RB Salzburg in decisive group-stage clashes.