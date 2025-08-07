Man fined RM30,000 for beating pet dog in viral video

KUALA LUMPUR: A man who went viral for beating his pet dog, Lucky, with a wooden stick and rubber hose was fined RM30,000 by the Ampang Sessions Court.

Judge Norshila Kamarudin handed down the sentence to air-conditioning technician Kiew Mun Kiat, 43.

The court ordered him to serve six months in jail if he failed to pay the fine, which he later settled.

The dog was forfeited to the government for adoption through the Selangor Veterinary Services Department.

Kiew was charged with brutally assaulting a male German Shepherd at his home in Pandan Indah on July 31.

The charge falls under Section 29(1)(a) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015.

The offence carries a fine of between RM20,000 and RM100,000, or up to three years in jail, or both.

A resident recorded footage of Kiew hitting the dog between 5.29 pm and 5.41 pm on July 31.

The video was later uploaded and went viral on social media.

A joint inspection by the Selangor Veterinary Services Department and Ampang Jaya police led to the discovery of the tied-up dog.

A wooden stick and rubber hose were also found in the house compound.

A physical examination on August 1 revealed a wound on the dog’s left leg, along with hair loss and skin redness.

Prosecuting officer Mohd Sharif Sabran urged the court to impose a heavy sentence due to public interest.

He stated that Kiew repeatedly beat the dog, causing injuries that could traumatise the animal.

The prosecution also requested the dog be forfeited for adoption by qualified individuals.

Kiew, who was unrepresented, appealed for a lighter sentence, citing family support responsibilities.

He claimed he beat the dog to teach it a lesson after it bit his hand. - Bernama