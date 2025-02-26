PETALING JAYA: An electrical wiring worker pleaded guilty at the Batu Pahat Sessions Court today to mistreating his five-year-old niece by making her drink ketum water, recording the act, and posting the video on social media last November.

According to Harian Metro, the 24-year-old accused admitted to the charge before Judge Osman Affendi Mohd Shalleh, who sentenced him to a RM10,000 fine, which he paid.

The court also ordered him to be placed on a good behavior bond with a RM2,000 surety for two years and to perform 120 hours of community service within six months.

According to the charge, the unmarried man forced the child to drink mitragynine (ketum water) at a house in Rengit at 10.51pm on November 2.

He was charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries penalties under Sections 31(1) and 31(2) of the same Act.

The police arrested him on November 4 after receiving a report about the viral video showing his actions toward the child.

The prosecution was led by deputy public prosecutor Sharifah Natasha Syed Ahmad, while the accused was unrepresented.