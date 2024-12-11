Man found drowned while searching for clams

ALOR SETAR: The body of a man was found floating near the Kampung Bukit Malut Fishermen’s Jetty near Langkawi today, Langkawi district police chief ACP Shariman Ashari said.

He added that the victim, fishermen Shaarani Ghazali, 32, was believed to have drowned while searching for clams in the area.

“The police received information about the discovery of a floating dead man at 10.45 am who had a plastic bag of clams with him.

“The victim’s sibling, who was at the location, confirmed his identity and said that the victim had left their home at about 7 pm yesterday to look for clams, which was his daily routine,” he said in a statement today, adding that the sibling informed them that the victim suffered from seizures and the last time he was treated was in 2017 at Sultanah Maliha Hospital in Langkawi.

“Preliminary checks on the body did not reveal any injuries linked to criminal elements that could be associated to his death.

“The body has been sent to the Sultanah Maliha Hospital’s forensics unit in Langkawi and the autopsy was conducted at 3 pm. The case has been classified as sudden death,” he added.