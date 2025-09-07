Man injured after being slashed by housemate in Seremban dispute

SEREMBAN: A 31-year-old man sustained serious neck injuries after being slashed by his housemate following a misunderstanding at Taman Rasah Jaya last Friday.

Seremban police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din confirmed that police received a report at approximately 6.24 pm from a local man who discovered the victim covered in blood with slash wounds on his neck.

The victim was immediately transported to Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital Seremban for emergency medical treatment.

Police arrested the 23-year-old housemate, identified as the main suspect in the case, while he was receiving treatment at Sungai Buloh Hospital after being injured during his attempted escape.

The suspect has been remanded for five days to facilitate further investigation under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons. – Bernama