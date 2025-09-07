Ten mule account holders arrested in Meradong for online fraud

SARIKEI: Police have arrested ten individuals in Meradong District for maintaining mule accounts that received deposits from online fraud cases during the first eight months of this year.

Meradong Police Chief DSP Tansli Mering confirmed that investigation papers have been opened against the suspects under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

The individuals could face prosecution under Section 424C(2) of the Penal Code, carrying a jail term between three and ten years and a fine ranging from RM10,000 to RM150,000 upon conviction.

All arrested mule account holders are local residents from both rural longhouses and villages as well as Bintangor town itself.

Most suspects rented out their accounts for RM500 payments, while some claimed unawareness of the misuse according to their recorded statements.

The Commercial Crime Investigation Division of Meradong District Police Headquarters conducted a crime prevention programme at Rumah Edmund Labang in Sungai Tulai, Bintangor on Saturday.

Over 80 residents attended the event alongside Meradong State Assemblyman Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing and District Officer Thomas Geoffrey Kendawang.

Sergeant Zaini Abdullah and Corporal Muhammad Akmal Jamaludin from IPD Meradong’s CCID delivered a talk on current commercial crime trends with emphasis on online fraud.

The programme highlighted the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) 997, the Whoscall application, and provided QR code access to the Commercial Crime e-Book.

Awareness efforts focused on money mule activities that frequently target rural communities across the region.

The primary objective involved educating the public about commercial crime dangers and emphasising shared responsibility in fraud prevention.

The event also promoted official police channels including the Semak Mule and CCID Check portal alongside social media accounts @CyberAlertRMP and @JSJKPDRM. – Bernama