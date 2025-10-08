Man lodges false robbery report to avoid MyKad replacement fine

SHAH ALAM: A 23-year-old man filed a false police report about being robbed to avoid paying the fine for replacing his lost MyKad.

Kuala Selangor police chief Superintendent Azaharudin Tajudin said the suspect lodged the report at approximately 5.03 pm yesterday.

The man claimed two motorcycle-riding individuals robbed him along Jalan Pantai Remis in Jeram, Kuala Selangor.

He reported losing his money, identity card, bank cards, and iPhone 13 during the alleged incident.

Police investigations revealed that no robbery actually occurred at the location.

Authorities believe the man fabricated the story specifically to avoid paying the National Registration Department fine.

Further investigation confirmed all reportedly stolen items remained in the suspect’s possession.

Azaharudin advised the public against lodging false police reports, warning that legal action would be taken against offenders.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 182 of the Penal Code for providing false information to public servants. – Bernama