News anchor on alcohol at official events after Motac backlash

THE Ministry of Tourism and Culture (Motac) recently came under fire after images emerged showing its guests holding glasses containing beer and wine during the Global Travel Meet event.

Sharing her opinion, TV2’s Mandarin news anchor Rasyidah Abu Johan shared a balanced perspective, stating that it depends on the occasion and purpose.

“Living in a diverse society, it’s important to balance understanding, respect, and tolerance,” she said in a Facebook post.

She explained that although she does not consume alcoholic beverages, she does not stop her non-Muslim friends from drinking, and expressed her gratitude for their thoughtful gestures — especially when they go out of their way to check whether the food and drinks at events contain alcohol.

“What touches me is that they always take the initiative to check if the food or drinks contain alcohol for me — sometimes even more carefully than I do. If they sense something’s off, they immediately take it away from me. Their thoughtfulness has always meant a lot to me,” Rasyidah said.

She went on to highlight the importance of respecting personal boundaries around alcohol, and reminded others not to pressure anyone into drinking — particularly to the extent that it feels forced.

“A real toast shouldn’t come at the cost of making someone uncomfortable. If someone wants to join in, that’s great. But if they decline because they’re driving, for health reasons, low tolerance, or work the next day — shouldn’t that be respected?” she pointed out.

Rasyidah also emphasised that how someone behaves around alcohol can be seen as a “test of friendship”, questioning how one would take responsibility if something were to happen as a result of “forced” alcohol consumption.

She further underlined that accountability in friendships cannot simply be brushed off as a “joke”, and asserted that a person’s “drinking capacity” does not define their character — but rather, how much they respect other people’s boundaries does.

“So, I hope that before we raise a glass, we practise a little more empathy. Drinking is a personal choice, but pressuring others is a burden. And before you drink, make sure you’ve figured out how to get home safely — don’t let your joy become someone else’s problem.

“Respect transcends race — it’s about how we treat each other as people,” she added.

Many agreed with her point of view, sharing that pressuring someone to drink is unnecessary and often leads to negative outcomes.

“Totally agree with what you said. The whole culture of ‘persuading others to drink’ is honestly so strange. Especially at those business dinners where drinking is ‘necessary’ — everyone ends up drunk and then drives home. If nothing happens, it’s lucky. But if something does, aren’t you endangering yourself and others?” one user commented.

Following the backlash from the Motac event, the ministry issued a statement expressing regret over the serving of alcohol during the official function.

Prior to the statement, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim sternly reminded the ministry that alcohol should not be served at government events.

Anwar also stated that Motac’s explanation — that alcohol was served only after the official event — was unacceptable, as the government maintains a strict alcohol prohibition policy for all official functions.