Man missing since Friday found drowned

IPOH: A man reported missing since last Friday who was believed to have fallen into Sungai Cempias near Kuala Kangsar was found drowned today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Division director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the body of Nor Affendi Yusoff, 35, was found floating by the department’s dive team at 1.33 pm.

“The body was found near the Sultan Abdul Aziz orphanage around 1 kilometre from the Fire Department control centre set up for the search and rescue operatoin.

“The body was handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement today.

Sabarodzi said that a missing report was lodged over the missing man yesterday and the police informed the Kuala Kangsar Fire and Rescue Department about the case, and the department immediately mounted a search and rescue operation at the location where the victim was believed to have fallen based on information received from the police.