Man missing, two others safe after boat hit by fishing vessel

SHAH ALAM: A man is missing while two others were saved after their fibre boat was hit by a local fishing trawler in the waters of Pulau Klang last night, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said.

Its Selangor director Capt (M) Abdul Muhaimin Muhammad Salleh said they received a report from a fisherman who saw the trawler hit the boat carrying the three men who were fishing at around 0.3 nautical miles north of the island at about 11 pm. The trawler fled the scene following the collision.

“Two of the men were rescued by a boat that happened to be near the location while the other man has yet to be found. The victim, Zamri Mohd Harun, 56, is believed to be lost at sea, last seen wearing a blue-red shirt and blue pants,” he said in a statement today, adding that the Selangor MMEA operation centre immediately mobilised a patrol boat to the location to conduct a preliminary search.

The two men who were saved, aged 56 and 52, were taken to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang at 12.35 am for treatment.

Abdul Muhaimin said that the search and rescue mission coordinated by the Johor Bahru Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre (MRSC) was activated at 12.10 am and the search was ongoing with the help of the Fire and Rescue Department and the marine police.

“Today’s search involves 20 personnel with three marine assets covering an area of 13 square nautical miles,” he said.