Man nabbed for impersonating policeman to rob foreign family

SHAH ALAM: A man who posed as a policeman before robbing a foreign family in Meru, Klang, near here, yesterday has been arrested.

Klang Utara district police chief ACP S. Vijaya Rao said the suspect entered the victims’ home, introduced himself as a police officer and demanded that they pay RM4,000 to avoid arrest.

Feeling threatened, the victims handed over two gold rings and a mobile phone to the 23-year-old suspect.

“After obtaining the items, the suspect fled on a motorcycle, the type and registration number of which could not be identified. A police report was lodged soon after at 1.24 am,“ he said in a statement today.

The suspect, who was apprehended yesterday along with the stolen items, is being remanded for six days to assist in investigations.

The case is being investigated under Sections 392 and 170 of the Penal Code.

Vijaya Rao advised the public to remain vigilant and not to fall for individuals impersonating police officers to commit crimes.