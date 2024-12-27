Man pleads not guilty to abusing his children

KUALA LUMPUR: An Egyptian man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court, today, to charges of wrapping a telephone cable around his son’s neck and throwing his daughter onto a bed, last week.

The 37-year-old man is accused of abusing his children, a four-year-and-two-month-old son and a one-year-and-six-month-old daughter, resulting in injuries to both victims.

The incident allegedly occurred at 8.30 am on Dec 17, in a rented room at Jalan Maarof, Bangsar, Brickfields, here.

The charge is framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a penalty of up to RM50,000 in fines or a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Joshua Tee Yee Khuan did not offer bail on the grounds that the offence was non-bailable and the accused was unrepresented.

Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali set Jan 20 for mention of the case, to allow for the submission of documents and the appointment of a lawyer.