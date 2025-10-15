Man pleads not guilty to snatching jewellery from seven women in Seremban

SEREMBAN: A man pleaded not guilty to seven counts of snatch theft and robbery in the Sessions Court here today.

Mohamad Halikhwan Halbairi, 35, entered his plea after each charge was read separately before Judge Mohamad Kamil Nizam.

The charges allege he snatched jewellery from seven women aged between 24 and 73 at various locations throughout Seremban district.

The incidents reportedly occurred between 10 am and 12.30 pm from May 23 to July 3 this year.

All charges fall under Section 392 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment plus potential fines or whipping.

The unrepresented defendant was granted RM45,000 bail with one surety covering all charges.

Additional bail conditions require him to report monthly to a nearby police station and refrain from intimidating witnesses.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurnadiahani Mohd Ideris handled the prosecution.

The court scheduled November 18 for case mention regarding document submission and legal representation. – Bernama