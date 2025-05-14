Man pleads not guilty to stabbing brother with stingray tail spine

KOTA BHARU: An unemployed man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today, to a charge of stabbing his brother with a stingray tail spine in Kampung Pauh Jabit, Beris Kubur Besar, Bachok, earlier this month.

Mohd Izwan Sukarnor, 36, made the plea after the charge was read out, before Judge Zulkifli Abllah.

He was charged with intentionally causing grievous bodily harm to his elder brother, Mohd Fakhran, 40, using a stingray tail spine at a house in Kampung Pauh Jabit, Beris Kubur Besar, at around 9.30 am on May 1.

The charge was framed under Section 326 of the Penal Code, and, read together with Section 326A of the same law, which provides for a prison sentence of up to 20 years and a fine or whipping, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Kamarul Hasyime Rosli did not offer bail for Mohd Izwan, who was unrepresented, citing the fact that the victim was the accused’s own brother.

The court did not grant bail to the accused and set June 16 for mention.