Man remanded 7 days for assault on ex-USM vice-chancellor

GEORGE TOWN: The man arrested for allegedly assaulting former Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) vice-chancellor Tan Sri Prof Emeritus Dzulkifli Abdul Razak early yesterday morning in Taman Pekaka here has been remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation.

Timur Laut police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the 52-year-old local man has been remanded from today until Oct 24.

“The suspect, who has three prior criminal records and 10 related to narcotics offences, is currently under remand as police carry out further investigations into the case,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery.

Yesterday, media reported that in the 6.45 am incident, the 74-year-old victim was returning home from the mosque after performing dawn prayers when he noticed a man, believed to be local, hiding in the yard of his house.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail reportedly said that as the victim approached, the suspect suddenly brandished a black object and attacked him.

The incident left the victim with head injuries that required 16 stitches, and police later arrested the suspect in Bayan Baru at about 2.30 pm the same day. - Bernama