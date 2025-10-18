Education minister vows full responsibility for school safety reforms

KUALA LUMPUR: Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has vowed to take full responsibility and strengthen safety measures in schools following several recent crimes involving students.

She expressed deep sorrow over these incidents and confirmed the Ministry of Education remains committed to implementing safety and well-being reforms across all educational institutions.

“My deputy Wong Kah Woh and I take full responsibility towards ensuring improved safety at all institutions under the MOE,“ Fadhlina stated in a Facebook post.

She promised that improvement measures would be implemented immediately to protect students, teachers, and all school staff.

Fadhlina also thanked parents and Parent-Teacher Associations for their continued support during this difficult period.

The country has been shaken by several horrific school crimes in recent weeks.

A 16-year-old female student was fatally stabbed at a school in Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya, on October 14.

The suspect, a 14-year-old boy, has been remanded for seven days to assist police investigations.

On October 7, a nine-year-old girl from a Rembau, Negeri Sembilan school was allegedly molested by a female security guard and her boyfriend.

A Form Three female student at a school in Alor Gajah, Melaka, was raped by her seniors on October 2. – Bernama