Israel identifies 75-year-old hostage returned by Hamas in Gaza

JERUSALEM: Israeli authorities have identified the deceased hostage returned by Hamas on Friday as 75-year-old Eliyahu Margalit.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed the identification process was completed on Saturday.

The Israeli military formally notified Margalit’s family about the return and identification of their loved one.

Netanyahu’s office reiterated Israel’s commitment to recovering all hostages, both living and deceased.

Margalit’s remains were transferred to Israeli security forces in Gaza through the Red Cross.

His body was returned to Israel for medical analysis and identification on Friday night.

The Israeli military confirmed the remains were subsequently returned to Margalit’s family for burial.

Margalit was killed during Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz.

He is survived by his wife, three children, and grandchildren.

His daughter Nili Margalit was also abducted but returned during the November 2023 hostage release agreement.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem stated the group remains committed to the ceasefire agreement.

Qassem confirmed Hamas would continue working to complete the full prisoner exchange process.

The US-brokered ceasefire agreement required Hamas to return all hostages by Monday at 0900 GMT.

Hamas has returned all 20 surviving hostages and 10 out of 28 known deceased hostages so far. – AFP