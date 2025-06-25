Man remanded for suspected murder of father in Ipoh home

IPOH: A 31-year-old man has been remanded for seven days on suspicion of murdering his 57-year-old father at their home in Taman Tasek Damai.

The arrest followed a police report made at 8.26 pm last night after the victim was found unconscious in the kitchen, lying in a pool of blood.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad stated that the suspect was arrested in front of the house around 12.15 am.

Investigators seized a mobile phone, car dashcam, and CCTV decoder as part of the probe under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Preliminary findings indicate the victim suffered stab wounds to the right abdomen and a slash wound to the chest.

A 22-centimetre knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was found cleaned and placed on the kitchen sink.

The suspect claimed his father last responded to a text message at 2.40 pm. Upon returning home at 7.30 pm, he found the front gate closed but the grille and glass doors open.

The living room sofa was in disarray before he discovered the victim in the kitchen. No valuables were reported missing.

A neighbour last saw the victim smoking outside the house at 11 am, with no suspicious activity observed. The motive remains under investigation.