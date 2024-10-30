Man remanded six days to assist in baby abandonment case

SIBU: The Magistrates’ Court today ordered a 44-year-old male suspect, detained to assist in a baby abandonment investigation, to be remanded for six days.

Magistrate Oon Kork Chern issued the order and directed the suspect to reappear in court on Nov 5.

Sibu District police chief ACP Zulkifli Suhaili said yesterday that a 44-year-old suspect and a 14-year-old girl were detained after a 1.48 kg baby boy was found in a container on Jalan Tong Sang in the morning.

He added that the baby, found in a weakened state by members of the public around 8.30 am inside a fish storage container near a trash disposal area, was likely abandoned within 24 hours of birth.

The baby, whose placenta and umbilical cord were still attached, is now receiving treatment at Sibu Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

The case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for concealing a birth with the intent of abandoning the infant, an offence that carries a penalty of up to two years imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Members of the public with information on the case can contact investigating officer Inspector Ahmad Zam Zam Ismail at 014-9067909 or 084-364737 to assist in the investigation.