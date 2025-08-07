Man arrested for trespassing on Masjid Jamek LRT tracks in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: A man believed to be a foreigner was arrested for trespassing onto the Light Rail Transit tracks at Masjid Jamek station. The incident occurred yesterday along the Ampang line.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman confirmed the arrest. The suspect, in his 20s, was spotted crossing from Platform 2 to Platform 1 via the tracks at 10.11 am.

The Integrated Control Centre alerted a Prasarana auxiliary police officer, who apprehended the suspect. The man was taken to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters for further action.

Sulizmie stated that the suspect failed to produce valid identification documents. He had reportedly trespassed to take a shortcut to his workplace.

A police investigation has been initiated under Section 447 of the Penal Code. Authorities are also applying Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

A remand application under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code will be filed today. This will aid in ongoing investigations.

Sulizmie urged the public to avoid trespassing in restricted areas. Such actions endanger both individuals and others.

Violations can be reported to the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters Hotline at 03-21460522. Alternatively, contact the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters at 03-26002222. - Bernama