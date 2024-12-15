Man rescued after car plunges into Sg Durian in Kuala Krai

KUALA KRAI: A 28-year-old man was rescued after the Proton Exora car he was driving plunged into Sungai Durian here today.

Kuala Krai police chief Supt Mazlan Mamat said police received information about the incident at 6.23 pm today and that residents who saw the car skid and plunge into the river immediately rescued the victim.

“The victim is believed to have been driving from Kota Bharu towards Kuala Krai. Although not injured, he was taken to the Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital in Kuala Krai.

“The victim is still traumatised and the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department of the Kuala Krai District Police Headquarters is awaiting the report from the victim to learn more about the incident,“ he told Bernama today.