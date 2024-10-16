Man’s body found in retention pond near North-South Highway

SEREMBAN: The body of a man was found by members of the public in a water retention pond next to the North-South Highway at Kilometre (KM) 240.8 here at 1.30 pm yesterday.

Seremban police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din said the scene of the incident was a feeder pond linked to the Taman Pinggiran Senawang reservoir which flows directly into Sungai Simin, Rantau.

He said the deceased, aged around 20 years, was found lying on his back on the concrete floor of a shallow pool of water.

“The pool is some nine metres below an iron bridge, with a three-metre nylon rope tied to the guardrail of the bridge hanging down, pointing to the likelihood that the man fell nine metres or less onto the hard floor of the pool. It took seven people to lift the body back to land,“ he said in a statement today.

He said an investigating officer deduced from the swollen body that death came several days ago while an autopsy found the cause of death was due to head injuries, with no elements of crime, with the possibility that the victim had fallen.

He said anyone with information on this incident can contact investigating officer SI Roslan Osman, who is also the assistant police chief of the Senawang Station, at 06-6792222.