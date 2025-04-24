SHAH ALAM: A man was believed to have been stabbed to death in a dispute over a begging spot in front of a bank in Section 18 near here at noon today.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said preliminary investigations found that the victim, 40, a beggar in the area, had argued with the suspect, another beggar, who was suspected of wanting to take over the area.

“The male suspect then took out a knife and stabbed the victim in his chest several times till the victim fell down unconscious and covered in blood,” he said in a statement here today, adding that the police managed to arrest the suspect, 28, at about 12.30 pm based on a tip off and he was found to have nine prior criminal records.

“The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said, adding that the suspect would be taken for a remand application tomorrow.

He urged those with information on the stabbing to contact investigating officer, ASP Muhammad Abd Hafiz Sariee at 014-8905051 to assist investigations.