PETALING JAYA: Police have detained a 37-year-old individual in connection with property damage to an official vehicle at the Sri Gading MP’s constituency office in Johor on Saturday.

Authorities report that the suspect, traveling by motorcycle, allegedly broke a window of the vehicle, which was being used by constituency office staff and was parked at the premises at the time of the incident.

In a statement, yesterday, Batu Pahat district police chief Assistant Commissioner Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani, initial investigations show the incident took place at approximately 11am.

“The individual was apprehended around 3pm that same day at a residence in the Tongkang Pechah vicinity. Law enforcement officers also confiscated the motorcycle, clothing items, and implements used by the suspect during the incident,“ he stated.

Shahrulanuar noted that preliminary substance screening indicated the suspect tested positive for methamphetamine. The individual has no previous criminal history.

Authorities are investigating the case under Section 427 of the Penal Code for property damage and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The suspect has been placed under a four-day remand order starting yesterday until May 14 to facilitate ongoing investigations.