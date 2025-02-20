Man, two grandchildren perish in Labuan house fire

LABUAN: A man and his two young grandchildren were killed in a midnight fire that gutted their double-storey house at Lazenda Villa 2, Kerupang here.

Morris Chong Hoon Cheung, 65, was found dead in the kitchen, while siblings Shahwin Kind Chong Shahmioon, 11, and Shayviann Kyrona Ruby Chong Shahmioon, eight, were pronounced dead while receiving initial treatment at the scene.

Labuan Fire and Rescue Department director Abdul Rahman Ali said the fire station received a distress call at 12.27 am and rushed three fire engines and an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit.

“When we arrived, the house was already engulfed in flames. We did our best to contain the fire and rescue those inside, but it spread rapidly,“ he told Bernama.

There were nine occupants in the house at the time of the fire, including a one-year-old infant who was rescued by neighbours.

Firefighters managed to evacuate four unconscious children, three of whom sustained serious injuries and were handed over to medical personnel.

“Despite efforts to revive them, two of the children could not be saved,“ he said, adding that the injured children, aged 12 and 13, were later taken to hospital for further treatment.

Abdul Rahman said three other people, aged between 32 and 61, who were also in the house, managed to save themselves.

He added that the cause of the fire was being investigated.