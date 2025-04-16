KOTA BHARU: Police have confirmed that there was no political element in the case of the man who allegedly uploaded a video insulting Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on TikTok, with the intention of stirring up public tension and boycotting the Aidilfitri MADANI celebration that took place at Pantai Irama, Bachok on April 12.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said that investigations also found that the suspect’s action stemmed from personal motivation and is not related to any political parties.

“The suspect, a 25-year-old man who works at a petrol station, acted on his own based on emotions and personal views.

“Police are now only waiting for the final report from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission before the case is taken to court. The suspect is expected to be charged next week,” he told reporters after attending the Aidilfitri celebration organised by Konsortium E-Mutiara Berhad here today.

Yesterday, the media reported that police had detained a suspect who was found to have uploaded a video insulting Anwar on TikTok.

Bachok police chief Supt Mohamad Ismail Jamaluddin was reported to have said that the video not only contained offensive language and inappropriate nicknames for the prime minister but also accused Anwar of deceiving the public at the event.