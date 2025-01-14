SIBU: An electrical lineman reported missing while swimming across a river at Rh Manggin, Nanga Buan, Ngemah, Kanowit yesterday afternoon was found drowned today.

A spokesman from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JPBM) Operations Centre said the victim, Mohamad Hamizan Reduan, 25, was discovered at 11.34 am by the Fire and Rescue Department’s Water Rescue Team (PPDA) three metres from where he was last seen struggling in the water.

The body was handed over to the police for further action.

“Six dives were conducted at a depth of five metres at the victim’s last known location in the middle of the river, with a search radius of nine metres,” the spokesman said in a statement today.

The victim is believed to have drowned while swimming back to his rented house after having lunch on the opposite bank of the river.