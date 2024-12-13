PASIR PUTEH: Police shot dead a local male suspect who had 24 previous criminal records, including drug offences, in Jeram Pasu, here, early this morning.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat, said that the incident, at 5.30am, occurred when the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team from the Kelantan contingent police headquarters was trailing behind a Perodua Bezza car, driven by a suspect from Melor, Kota Bharu.

He said that, following this, the CID team intercepted and stopped the suspect’s vehicle in Jeram Pasu.

Upon being approached, the suspect exited his car and opened fire on the officers.

“The CID team returned fire, and the suspect was shot dead at the scene in Jeram Pasu.

“Further checks revealed that the 31-year-old suspect had 17 previous criminal records, including gang robbery and firearms, as well as seven drug-related cases,“ he told reporters, at the scene of the incident in Jeram Pasu, here, today.

Mohd Yusoff said that the male suspect was a highly wanted individual by the police.

During a search of the suspect’s car, the CID team discovered a semi-automatic pistol, an imitation pistol, and a machete.

“Police also discovered a packet of tobacco, and we suspect he was attempting to smuggle it into detention centres.

Mohd Yusoff revealed that the suspect, a tow truck driver from Pasir Puteh, was identified during the investigation. His body has been sent to the district hospital for a post-mortem.

“The police are also investigating whether the suspect acted alone or if there were other individuals involved in the crime,“ he concluded.