KOTA KINABALU: An armed criminal, fourth on the wanted list, was shot dead in a shootout with police in Inanam here at about 2.30 am today.

Sabah CID chief Datuk Azmi Abdul Rahim said the 59-year-old male suspect was believed to be an accomplice of the three wanted criminals who were shot dead by police in Penampang on Tuesday night (Dec 3).

“Acting on intelligence, a police team raided the room of a building (in Inanam). The suspect opened fire causing the raiding team to fire back in self defence.

“The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. With the killing of these four suspects, we believe this gang has been eliminated,“ he said here today.

He said the suspect and his three friends were also believed to be involved in several criminal cases, including murder, in Sarawak.

In the Tuesday shootout at 9.13 pm, the trio were shot dead in their hideout by police at Beverly Hills in Penampang.