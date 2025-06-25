Mandatory EPF contributions for foreign workers to begin in October

KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) will implement mandatory contributions for non-Malaysian workers starting this October, as part of efforts to strengthen social protection and promote fairer employment practices in line with international standards.

In a statement today, the EPF said that under the new legislation, EPF contributions will be compulsory for all foreigners employed in Malaysia, except for domestic helpers, who possess valid passports and work permits issued by the Immigration Department (JIM).

“The law will take effect from October 2025 salary payments, corresponding to the November 2025 contribution month. The contribution rate is set at two per cent of monthly wages from both the employee and employer,” the statement said.

The EPF said it is intensifying engagement and consultation efforts with employers and key stakeholders to ensure comprehensive readiness ahead of the new law’s implementation.

More than 30 strategic engagement sessions have been conducted since the announcement of Budget 2025, involving the Home Ministry, JIM, the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers, non-governmental organisations and representatives of employers and foreign workers.

Currently, participation in the EPF scheme by non-Malaysian workers is voluntary.

“The move to make EPF contributions mandatory for this group is a significant step forward in supporting the national agenda to ensure that all workers, regardless of nationality, have access to social protection, thus promoting equity and fairness in the labour market,” the EPF said.

To ensure compliance, the EPF urges all employers to register their companies via the official website www.kwsp.gov.my or at any EPF office nationwide.

Further enquiries can be directed to the EPF Contact and Service Advice Centre at 03-8922 6000.