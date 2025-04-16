Manhunt on for wanted man who fled roadblock

JOHOR BAHRU: Police are hunting down a man who acted aggressively and was found in possession of dangerous weapons while fleeing a roadblock at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) here yesterday.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief ACP Raub Selamat confirmed that investigations are ongoing involving the 27-year-old local man.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident occurred at about 8.50 pm when two officers from the BSI Police Station were on duty at Point Duty 8A on the bus lane and stopped a Toyota Triton four-wheel-drive vehicle that was using an unauthorised route.

“During the inspection, the man suddenly sped off dangerously, fleeing for about 7 kilometres before abandoning his vehicle by the roadside and escaping into nearby bushes.

“A search of the vehicle uncovered a golf club and an 18-centimetre knife,” he said in a statement today.

Raub said background checks showed that the suspect has eight prior criminal and drug-related records, is already listed as a wanted person and that efforts to track him down are underway.

Members of the public with information on the suspect’s whereabouts are urged to contact Investigating Officer Inspector Radhiah Ahmad at 013-5665710 or the Johor Bahru Selatan District Police Headquarters hotline at 07-2182323.