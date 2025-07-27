Many harmful chemicals found in vape liquids

PETALING JAYA: Experts have warned that vape liquids sold in Malaysia may contain thousands of harmful chemicals, including addictive agents, industrial solvents and cancer-linked compounds, raising concern over ongoing regulatory loopholes and its increasing use among adolescents.

Universiti Malaya’s Faculty of Medicine, family medicine and tobacco control researcher associate professor Dr Nur Amani Ahmad Tajuddin said recent studies had detected more than 2,000 chemical compounds in vape liquids.

“The number one most common poison is nicotine. It’s the key ingredient that causes addiction to vape, making it very difficult for users to quit,” she said.

She added that vape liquids often contain propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin, substances widely used in the food industry but unsafe for inhalation, and are readily available on online shopping platforms.

Flavouring and colouring agents such as anillin, ethyl maltol and cinnamaldehyde are also commonly used to enhance appeal, but are not meant to enter the bloodstream through the lungs.

“These may be approved for oral consumption, but are unsafe when inhaled. The aerosols go directly into the lungs and blood circulation,” she explained.

Nur Amani also flagged the use of food-grade dyes, often added for aesthetic purposes, which have been linked to allergic reactions and cancer.

She further highlighted the presence of volatile organic compounds including acrolein, formaldehyde and acetaldehyde – chemicals typically found in vehicle exhaust – along with heavy metals such as nickel, lead, chromium, cadmium and arsenic.

“These are known carcinogens and can lead to infertility, cancer and mental health issues,” she said, noting that even water, sometimes added to vape liquids, poses risks when inhaled.

She warned that nicotine salts, a formulation combined with benzoic acid to heighten the addictive effect, could disrupt hormone regulation, impair insulin production and increase cardiovascular risks.

“Among teenagers, it impairs brain development, delays growth and contributes to mental health issues such as depression and emotional instability.”

Despite the introduction of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852), she said enforcement gaps remain.

“These products are still widely advertised and sold on social media. They’re easily accessible to minors despite legal prohibitions.”

Citing a recent case study by Universiti Putra Malaysia, she noted that 80% of vape products labelled as nicotine-free were found to contain nicotine.

In a joint statement, the Malaysian Council for Tobacco Control (MCTC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that Malaysia is facing a worsening public health crisis due to rising e-cigarette use among children and adolescents.

The statement, issued by MCTC president associate professor Dr Murallitharan Munisamy and WHO representative to Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam and Singapore Dr Rabindra Abeyasinghe, described e-cigarettes as “harmful and addictive” and accused the industry of exploiting regulatory loopholes to target vulnerable youth.

They said vape-related poisoning cases are on the rise, including among children under five and teenagers, while illicit drug-laced vape products are spreading due to weak enforcement.

“We’ve witnessed the industry’s ability to relentlessly exploit and circumvent regulatory gaps and target our most vulnerable population – our children.”

The commentary also pointed out that over 40 countries, including Brunei, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, have adopted national bans on e-cigarettes.

“Malaysia stands at a critical juncture. We cannot afford to wait. Every delay means more children exposed, more families affected, more lives at risk.”

On Wednesday, Bernama reported that the Malacca Health Department is drafting a proposal to ban the manufacture and sale of vape products in the state.

Echoing similar concerns, Malacca State Health Committee chairman Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem told the state legislative assembly that vape liquids contain heavy metals such as nickel, chromium, cadmium and cobalt – all of which pose serious risks to the lungs, kidneys and mental health.