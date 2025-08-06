New fish species Rogadius azizahae discovered in Malaysian waters

KUALA NERUS: A researcher from Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) has identified a new fish species named Rogadius azizahae in the South China Sea.

The discovery underscores Malaysia’s marine biodiversity and opens avenues for further ecological research.

Dr Tun Nurul Aimi Mat Jaafar of UMT’s Faculty of Fisheries and Aquaculture Sciences confirmed the species was found during a 2016 expedition.

The study, conducted with the Department of Fisheries, explored demersal fisheries resources along the east coast.

The fish, part of the flathead family, received formal recognition from Zootaxa, an international taxonomic authority.

Its classification was published in the Journal of Fish Biology on August 4, 2025.

Three specimens were collected at depths of 53 to 58 metres during the joint expedition.

The team included UMT researchers, fisheries officers, and students.

Rogadius azizahae, locally called Baji Azizah, measures 10–11 cm and has distinct dark pelvic fin patterns.

Its translucent white centre aids in deep-sea camouflage.

Dr Tun Nurul noted the species’ flat, brownish body helps it blend into the seabed.

This adaptation makes it challenging to spot during surveys.

The discovery highlights the South China Sea’s untapped biodiversity.

It presents opportunities for studying benthic fish communities and refining conservation strategies.

The species’ name honours Prof Dr Siti Azizah Mohd Nor for her contributions to molecular ecology.

Her work supports fish biodiversity conservation in Malaysia.

Prof Siti Azizah emphasised the need for further research on the species’ ecological role.

Protecting marine life strengthens ecosystem resilience against climate change. – Bernama